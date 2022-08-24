People in the city and county who remain most vulnerable to the virus will be encouraged to take up a fourth Covid-19 vaccine jab once it becomes available next month.

Nottinghamshire NHS is currently drawing up the new network of vaccine sites which is due to be finalised in the coming days.

And Ashfield District councillors want to see the Hucknall included on the the list.

Coun David Hennigan (Ash Ind), cabinet member and former chairman of the council’s Covid response and recovery committee, said: “We will be pushing for a vaccination site in Hucknall – just as we fought for one in January 2021.

"During the first vaccination, it was only by the efforts of people like the late Jim Blagden that ensured Hucknall eventually got a vaccination centre at Rolls Royce Leisure.

"We lobbied relentlessly after we heard Hucknall residents in their 90s were having to travel more than 10 miles for a potentially life-saving vaccination.

“We will be writing to the Integrated Care Board and chief nurse for assurances that there is no delay this time.

NHS bosses in the city and county say the roll out will start in September, prioritising those most at risk from the virus.

The national booking service, used by millions at the height of the pandemic, will re-open on September 5, with jabs starting a week later.

This will initially be open to over-75s and frontline health and social care workers, with the oldest and most vulnerable to be called forward first.

It will eventually roll out to everyone aged 50 and above as well as pregnant women and people with long-term health conditions.

People will be able to access the booster provided at least three months have passed since their last dose, with a network of vaccination centres to again become operational this autumn.

Residents aged 50 and above will also be encouraged to take up the flu jab alongside the Covid booster.

The flu vaccine will be available via community pharmacies and GP surgeries.

Amanda Sullivan, chief executive of NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “When the time comes, I would strongly encourage anyone who is invited to take up both an autumn booster and flu jab, to do so as quickly as possible.

“It will give you maximum protection this winter.

"Our staff have been working very hard to prepare and a number of vaccination sites across the city and county will be able to be booked from September 5 onwards.

“Vaccination against Covid-19 is our best defence against becoming very unwell and we have already seen what a difference this has made within our own hospitals.

“I would urge all those who are eligible to book in for a jab to make sure they have topped up their immunity ahead of this winter.”