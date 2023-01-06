Eight more Covid deaths recorded across Ashfield
There were eight more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last two weeks in Ashfield.
A total of 540 people had died in Bassetlaw when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, January 5, up from 532 on Wednesday, December 21.
A further 11 people died in Nottingham city, where the death toll rose from
Advertisement
The figure for Nottingham city rose 1,003 to 1,014 over the period.
They are among 16,333 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose usual residence was in Ashfield or Nottingham city.
Advertisement
A total of 177,037 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 5, up from 175,007 a fortnight ago.