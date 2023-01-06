A total of 540 people had died in Bassetlaw when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, January 5, up from 532 on Wednesday, December 21.

A further 11 people died in Nottingham city, where the death toll rose from

The figure for Nottingham city rose 1,003 to 1,014 over the period.

A total of 177,037 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 5, up from 175,007 a fortnight ago.

They are among 16,333 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose usual residence was in Ashfield or Nottingham city.

