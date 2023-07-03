Five more Covid deaths across Hucknall and Bulwell area over latest recording period

The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures show 1,093 people had died in Nottingham by Thursday, June 15, up from 1,088 the week before.

The death toll across Ashfield was unchanged at 602.

They are among 17,806 Covid-related deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 192,888 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Radar

The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before Thursday, June 29, mentions Covid-19 as a cause.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 33 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, June 25, figures show.

The trust runs Nottingham City Hospital and Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated by the trust with Covid-19 by 8am on June 25 was down from 45 on the previous week.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs King’s Mill Hospital in Ashfield, was caring for 18 patients, down from 21 the previous week.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, down from three on the same day the previous week. The trust runs sites across the county and further afield.

Across England, there were 1,375 people in hospital with Covid as of June 25. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased 26 per cent in the past two weeks.

