News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Five more Covid deaths across Hucknall and Bulwell area over latest recording period

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Ashfield and Nottingham.
By Will Grimond
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:06 BST

The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures show 1,093 people had died in Nottingham by Thursday, June 15, up from 1,088 the week before.

The death toll across Ashfield was unchanged at 602.

They are among 17,806 Covid-related deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 192,888 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA RadarA total of 192,888 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Radar
A total of 192,888 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Radar
Most Popular

The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before Thursday, June 29, mentions Covid-19 as a cause.

A total of 192,888 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15.

Read More
Opposition leader ‘disturbed’ by Nottingham Council's reluctance to release crit...

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 33 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, June 25, figures show.

The trust runs Nottingham City Hospital and Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated by the trust with Covid-19 by 8am on June 25 was down from 45 on the previous week.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs King’s Mill Hospital in Ashfield, was caring for 18 patients, down from 21 the previous week.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, down from three on the same day the previous week. The trust runs sites across the county and further afield.

Across England, there were 1,375 people in hospital with Covid as of June 25. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased 26 per cent in the past two weeks.

The figures also show 12 new patients with Covid were admitted to NUH sites in the week to Friday, June 23, and one to SFH, but none to Nottinghamshire Healthcare sites.