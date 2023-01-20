Five more Covid deaths recorded across Ashfield
There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last week in Ashfield.
A total of 549 people had died in Ashfield when the coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 19, up from 544 on January 12.
A further two people died in Nottingham city, where the toll rose from 1,018 to 1,020.
They are among 16,507 deaths across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose usual residence was Ashfield or Nottingham city.
A total of 179,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 19, up from 178,133 a week ago.