Five more Covid deaths recorded across Ashfield

There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last week in Ashfield.

By Will Grimond
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 1:30pm

A total of 549 people had died in Ashfield when the coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 19, up from 544 on January 12.

A further two people died in Nottingham city, where the toll rose from 1,018 to 1,020.

They are among 16,507 deaths across the East Midlands.

A total of 179,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 19, up from 178,133 a week ago.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose usual residence was Ashfield or Nottingham city.

