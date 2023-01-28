News you can trust since 1904
Five more Covid deaths recorded across Ashfield

There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last week in Ashfield.

By Andrew Dowdeswell
Updated 28th Jan 2023, 12:41pm

A total of 554 people had died in Ashfield when the coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 26, up from 549 on January 19.

A further five people also died in Nottingham city, where the death toll rose from 1,020 to 1,025.

They are among 16,589 deaths across the East Midlands.

A total of 180,091 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose usual residence was Ashfield or Nottingham city.

