A total of 554 people had died in Ashfield when the coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 26, up from 549 on January 19.

A further five people also died in Nottingham city, where the death toll rose from 1,020 to 1,025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are among 16,589 deaths across the East Midlands.

A total of 180,091 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose usual residence was Ashfield or Nottingham city.