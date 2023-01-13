Four more Covid deaths recorded across Ashfield
There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last week in Ashfield.
A total of 544 people had died in Ashfield when the coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 12, up from 540 on January 5.
A further four people died in Nottingham city, where the toll rose from 1,014 to 1,018.
They are among 16,414 deaths across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose usual residence was Ashfield or Nottingham city.
A total of 178,133 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 5, up from 177,037 a fortnight ago.