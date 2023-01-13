News you can trust since 1904
Four more Covid deaths recorded across Ashfield

There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last week in Ashfield.

By Sonja Tutty
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 7:22pm

A total of 544 people had died in Ashfield when the coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 12, up from 540 on January 5.

A further four people died in Nottingham city, where the toll rose from 1,014 to 1,018.

They are among 16,414 deaths across the East Midlands.

A total of 178,133 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 12, up from 177,037 the previous week.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose usual residence was Ashfield or Nottingham city.

