A total of 544 people had died in Ashfield when the coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 12, up from 540 on January 5.

A further four people died in Nottingham city, where the toll rose from 1,014 to 1,018.

Advertisement

They are among 16,414 deaths across the East Midlands.

A total of 178,133 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 12, up from 177,037 the previous week.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 result and whose usual residence was Ashfield or Nottingham city.

Advertisement