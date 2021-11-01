Here's where Hucknall and Bulwell folk can now get Coivd booster jabs without appointment

The main site for Hucknall and Bulwell is Forest Recreation Ground which is on the tram route for both areas.

The rollout comes as the NHS attempts to increase jab uptake ahead of winter in a bid to ease pressure on the health service, and keep infections under control.

From today (Monday) anyone who is eligible for a booster, and had their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine at least six months ago, can now turn up at the walk-in site for their top-up.

People can now get their Covid booster jabs without appointment at walk-in sites. Photo: Jane Barlow/Getty Images

NHS England has advised people to use its online walk-in finder to check where their nearest vaccination site is.

The health service said almost every person who is registered with a GP practice lives within 10 miles of a fixed vaccination site.

The following groups of people are eligible to receive a Covid-19 booster jab:

Those aged 50 and over.

People who live and work in care homes.

Frontline health and social care workers.

People aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19.

Those aged 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk from the virus.