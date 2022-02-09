Hucknall and Bulwell folk could find Covid-19 self-isolation rules gone by the end of the month

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons earlier today (Wednesday), Mr Johnson said that restrictions, which have already been eased since Christmas, could be further reduced or even removed by the end of this month.

However, Government advisors have urged ministers to be cautious before confirming any rule changes with the thousands of new cases still being recorded each day in the UK.

In Parliament, Mr Johnson said: “It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has suggested Covid rules on self-isolation could be removed by the end of this month. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions – including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive – a full month early.”

The House of Commons is due to rise for its February recess tomorrow (Thursday) with MPs returning on February 21.

According to the latest NHS data, there were 11,471 patients in hospital in England with Covid-19 on February 8.

This is down by almost a tenth compared to the previous week, but still higher than levels before Christmas.

Currently people who test positive for Covid have to isolate for five days – with negative tests on day five and day six.