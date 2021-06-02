Hucknall councillor apologises for Covid breach
A Hucknall councillor has apologised for breaking Covid-19 regulations.
Coun Phil Rostance (Con), who represents Hucknall West on Ashfield District Council, was out with friends when the breach occurred and one of the group posted a photo of them on social media.
He said: “I was out celebrating a friends stag do whose wedding had previously been postponed due to the pandemic.
"We’d been for a walk in the Peak District, then stopped off at a pub and had a few drinks outside for the majority of the evening.
"Once inside the bar it was a strictly six to a table.
"At the end of the evening somebody suggested a group photo – this is where the breach happened.
"We were in the wrong and I apologise wholeheartedly for this.”