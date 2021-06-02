Hucknall councillor apologises for Covid breach

Coun Phil Rostance (Con), who represents Hucknall West on Ashfield District Council, was out with friends when the breach occurred and one of the group posted a photo of them on social media.

He said: “I was out celebrating a friends stag do whose wedding had previously been postponed due to the pandemic.

"We’d been for a walk in the Peak District, then stopped off at a pub and had a few drinks outside for the majority of the evening.

Coun Phil Rostance has apologised for the breach

"Once inside the bar it was a strictly six to a table.

"At the end of the evening somebody suggested a group photo – this is where the breach happened.