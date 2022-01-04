Hucknall Westville now has 2,501.8 cases per 100,000 residents, Hucknall North and East has 2,127.5 cases, West Hucknall has 2,051.4 cases per and Hucknall Town has 1,951.2 cases.

Yet take up for Covid vaccines in the town remains stubbornly low with some still not even having had their first dose.

The figures, released by the Government, show that positive cases of Covid in Hucknall are way above the national average of 1,529.9 per 100,000 residents.

These are the highest Covid figures for Hucknall since the pandemic began.

And Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire Council Council, fears the figures could just be the tip of the iceberg as dozens of Hucknall residents have been in touch with councillors to complain they can’t get hold of self-test kits.

Coun Wilmott said, “It’s clear that all parts of Hucknall are suffering from a dramatically higher amount of positive cases than other areas of the county.

"This is a really worry as is the fact that these figures may well be the tip of the iceberg as people can’t get hold of testing kits.

"Hucknall put together now has the highest figures of positive Covid cases in the whole of Nottinghamshire.”

The shock figures have led councillors to demand more resources for getting more Covid testing and vaccination sites in Hucknall.

There are currently three places in Hucknall offering jabs – Rolls Royce Leisure on Watnall Road, Tesco Pharmacy on Ashgate Road and Imaan Pharmacy on Nabbs Lane.

Coun Wilmott continued: “Whilst vaccinations are available in three places, we need to look at more and allocating more resources in Hucknall to fight this Covid spike.

"I’m in constant dialogue with NHS bosses about improving the amount of visits for the vaccination bus including suggesting locations like our library, the Vaughan Estate, the George Street Club and the Co-op on Papplewick Lane.

"With lower-than-average vaccination levels we need to look at a different approach and I would remind Hucknall residents to wear masks in public settings and maintain social distancing.”