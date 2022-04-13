Hucknall residents reminded to keep loved ones safe when visiting care homes

Current guidance states that all visitors to care homes should wear a face mask.

Visitors should not enter a care home if they are feeling unwell, even if they have a negative Covid-19 test, and are fully vaccinated, because other viruses such as flu and norovirus can be just as dangerous to residents in care homes.

If visitors have any symptoms that suggest other transmissible viruses and infections, like a cough, high temperature, diarrhoea or vomiting, they should avoid visiting the care home until at least five days after they feel better.

People are being advised to keep following advice and stay Covid-safe when visiting care homes

The guidance also states that if visitors are providing personal care to a loved one in a care home, they should wear relevant PPE and have a negative lateral flow test before entering the care home, unless they are medically exempt.

Louise Lester, consultant in public health said: “I’d like to thank people in Nottinghamshire for continuing to follow advice now that legal restrictions have been removed.

"I am encouraging people who have family or friends in care homes to keep them as safe as possible during their visits,

"By wearing face masks, not visiting if they feel unwell, and taking a test if needed.

These simple steps will help to keep infections low and help protect the most vulnerable people from serious illness.”