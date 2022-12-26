A total of 532 people had died in Ashfield district when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday, December 22, up from 529 on the week before.

They are among 16,143 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Advertisement

A total of 175,007 deaths were recorded throughout England by December 22.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Ashfield.