Two more Covid deaths recorded in Ashfield

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Ashfield.

By Andrew Dowdeswell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 5:04pm

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 563 people had died in the area by February 9 – up from 561 on the week before.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Nottingham, taking the death toll up to 1,037 people.

They are among 16,822 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 182,830 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by February 9.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday, February 23 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

