The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 565 people had died in the area by February 16 – up from 561 on the week before.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Nottingham, taking the death toll up to 1,040 people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are among 16,890 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 183,561 Covid-related deaths were recorded throughout England by February 16.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday, March 2 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Advertisement

Advertisement