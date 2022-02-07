Walk-in Covid jabs clinics at Hucknall's Rolls-Royce Leisure Centre every Sunday this month
People needing to get their Covid jabs can do so for free and without appointment at the Rolls-Royce Leisure Centre in Hucknall every Sunday in February.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 9:57 am
The walk-in clinics are open for first, second or booster jabs for anyone aged 16 and over from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, February 13 and Sunday, February 27 and 10am to 5pm on Sunday, February 20.
Pre-booked appointment slots can also be booked via the National booking service here.
A full list of all walk-in sites is available here.