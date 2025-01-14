Delight for Hucknall care home as it's rated 'Good' in latest CQC inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hucknall care home has started the new year on the right foot by being rated good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The Orchard Care Home on Papplewick Lane, had previously been rated ‘Good’ in the care and responsive categories and these were not inspected again.

The home was assessed on safety, effectiveness and well-led key categories, being rated ‘Good’ for safety and well-led and ‘requires improvement’ for effectiveness, leading to an overall ‘Good’ rating.

Marianna Mendez, home manager, said: “We’re very pleased, everyone works very hard and we take real pride in looking after our residents.”

The Orchard Care Home in Hucknall has been rated 'Good' by the CQC. Photo: Google

On its previous inspection, the home was found to be in breach of regulations 11 (consent) and 12 (safe care and treatment) of the Health and Social Care act.

At this assessment, the provider was still in breach of these two regulations but inspectors said it had made some good progress before and during the assessment process.

Inspectors said: “We have therefore asked the provider to complete an action plan on how they will meet these regulations.

"We will assess whether this action plan is effective at a future assessment.

In their report, the inspectors said: “We found some concerns with the care provided.

“While staff had good knowledge, care plans did not include enough information on people’s care needs.

“We also saw that the Mental Capacity Act had not been effectively used and people’s consent was not always clearly documented.

“However, the management team started making improvements following this assessment.

“Other than the above, we found people had a mostly positive experience.

“They were supported by skilled staff who knew them well.

“Medicines were delivered safely and people accessed external health and social care support and staff worked well within their own staff team.

“People and staff had positive relationships and people were safe from abuse.

“The environment was managed safely and the service was clean and staff knew how to prevent the spread of infection.

“Staff spoke highly of the leadership team and there were improved audits at the service, to ensure the safety of the service was effectively overseen.

“The service had made considerable improvements since the last inspection.

"However some further improvements were still needed.

“The management team were receptive to feedback and began making further improvements during the assessment process.”