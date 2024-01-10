Departures from Nottingham University Hospitals executive team announced

A number of departures from the board of Nottingham University Hospitals Trust (NUH) have been announced.

The trust runs the Queen’s Medical Centre and City Hospital and employs more than 18,000 staff.

Some of the roles will not be replaced due to the trust’s ‘significant overspend’.

Chief Nurse Michelle Rhodes is leaving in March, with Tracy Pilcher replacing her.

Nottingham University Hospitals Trust has announced departures from its executive board. Photo: Other

However, Ms Rhodes will continue working part-time at the trust to support the ongoing Independent Maternity Review.

Ms Pilcher is currently chief nursing officer for the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board.

Alison Wynne, director of strategy and transformation, who has led work on Tomorrow’s NUH and the National Rehabilitation Centre, is also set to leave on March 31.

Deputy chief executive Rupert Egginton is also going, having left the trust in December after retiring, and then returning at the start of the year.

Anthony May, trust chief executive, said the roles of Ms Wynne and Mr Egginton will not be replaced.

Mr May wrote in board papers: “Both vacancies offer an opportunity to review portfolios across the executive team.

“To address our significant overspend, it is important that all areas of NUH contribute and make savings to help reduce our deficit.

“After due consideration, the decision has been made not to replace Rupert and Alison.”

He said that their work will be redistributed to other members of the board from April.

Neil Pease, chief people officer has also left the trust to work for Lancashire Teaching Hospitals.