Dispatch district nurse who 'felt like an outsider' before shedding the pounds now helping others on weight-loss journey

Helen Collett joined her local Slimming World group after feeling uncomfortable in her own skin.

She had lost her self confidence and so she made the brave decision to walk through the doors of her local group, after being inspired by a friend.

She was met with nothing but support from like-minded people – and it resulted in Helen managing to shed more than four stones.

Helen Collett before she started her weight-loss journey

Now her success has encouraged her to launch her own Slimming World group in Bulwell.

Helen wants to support others to make changes to lifetime habits and appreciates how difficult it can be as, in her own words, “she could not have done this on her own”.

She has changed so many things for the better, like eating healthily as a family, and reducing costs and waste.

Having trained as a Slimming World consultant at the organisation’s national academy in Derbyshire, Helen has now opened her group at Ravensworth Road with sessions on a Monday at 5.30pm and 7pm.

She said: “Obesity rates are rising, we know it is a huge issue across the UK. I feel so privileged to help play a part in this, by helping members become happier.

"My life-changing weight loss has made a huge difference to who I am, my confidence, my body image, my mindset. I want to be able to help give people the same feeling, so they can live their lives in a healthier way.”