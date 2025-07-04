Chickenpox is highly contagious 🐔

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chickenpox is a highly contagious infection that often impacts children.

It is easily identified by an itchy, spotty, rash, however, that can also be the symptom of many other common conditions in children.

Chickenpox and a heat rash can appear similar, this is why it’s important to know the difference.

Babies and children can develop rashes for many reasons, they’re often only minor and nothing to worry about, however, if your child develops chickenpox it’s important to know what the signs and symptoms are.

With the warm weather, many of us are enjoying family time outdoors in the sunshine, however, this can put us and our children at risk of developing a heat rash, which are caused by hot, humid weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A heat rash can look similar to chickenpox, however, it’s important to know how to tell the difference as chickenpox is highly contagious and can have severe consequences.

What are the symptoms of chicken pox?

Chickenpox is a common, highly contagious infection that mostly affects children, unlike a heat rash, chickenpox is incredibly infectious and can easily spread.

The main symptom of chickenpox is an itchy, spotty rash that can be anywhere on the body. Other symptoms can include a high temperature, aches and pains, generally feeling unwell and loss of appetite.

Chickenpox happens in three stages, stage one is when the first appear and are very small, stage two is when they form blisters and stage three when the spots form a scab.

This is what a chicken pox rash looks like:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your child has chickenpox they will need to stay off nursery or school for five days until they are no longer infectious. Your local pharmacist or doctor will be able to recommend treatment options to help soothe the sores and relieve the itching.

It’s important that if your child has chickenpox that they do not go near those who are vulnerable of becoming seriously ill from an infection, such as new born babies, anyone who is pregnant or who has a weakened immune system.

What are the symptoms of a heat rash?

The symptoms of heat rash can appear anywhere on the body and spread, but unlike chicken pox it is not contagious and cannot be passed on to other people.

The symptoms of heat rash are:

small, raised spots

an itchy, prickly feeling

mild swelling

This is what a heat rash looks like:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A heat rash is normally characterised by a rash of small, raised spots that can feel itchy or prickly. Symptoms can usually be treated at home, keeping your skin cool by wearing loose fitted clothing or applying a cold compress for twenty minutes at a time can offer relief.

If you have any concerns about your child’s heat rash, you can contact your local pharmacist who can offer advice on how to ease symptoms and calm down the skin.

You can find out more about rashes in babies and children at NHS.UK.