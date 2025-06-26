Fewer babies breastfed in Nottinghamshire compared to national average

The number of babies being breastfed right after birth is much lower in Nottinghamshire than nationally, figures show.

Currently, 66.7 percent of babies in the county are breastfed shortly after being born, compared to 71.9 percent nationally.

And only 46.9 percent of babies in Nottinghamshire are still receiving some breast milk between six to eight-weeks-old, while the national average is 52.7 percent.

Women from lower socio-economic backgrounds tend to have lower breastfeeding rates, according to the report – the Nottinghamshire County Council Nottinghamshire Infant Feeding Framework for Action.

The NHS says exclusive breastfeeding, with breast milk only, is recommended for around the first 6 months of a baby’s life.

This is because breast milk has been proven to be better at helping a baby avoid illness and infections, compared with formula milk.

The framework was discussed at Nottinghamshire County Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board on Wednesday, June 25.

Helena Crops, the council’s Senior Public Health Manager, presented the report.

Coun Angie Jackson (Lab), Joint Portfolio Holder for Wellbeing, Health and Safer Communities at Mansfield District Council, asked why breastfeeding rates in Nottinghamshire are lower – and why this was more prevalent in certain communities.

Ms Crops said breastfeeding rates are lower in deprived areas, according to the council’s findings.

She added there is a misconception that breastfeeding comes naturally, which is also why women need better support when faced with problems.

She told the meeting: “Breastfeeding is generally lower in areas of greater deprivation, we see that mirrored in our districts that are deprived.

“Generally there is a misconception that breastfeeding is natural, intuitive while in reality majority of women experience difficulties and challenges with it.

“There’s something about preparing women for that, giving them the support that they need and making sure we can connect them to that support.”

Coun Angie Jackson (Lab) said: “I used to be a mid-wife, I used to tell women these things – that it was natural and easy [to breastfeed] but when I tried to do it, it wasn’t.”

Ms Crops replied: “Yes, personalised care is a huge part of that – understanding what people’s aspirations around their feeding and supporting them.”

Covering the next five years, the framework will aims to promote and support parents who are breastfeeding.

It also calls for support for mothers regardless of how they choose to feed their babies – whether with formula or breastfeeding – to ensure safe feeding and good nutrition.