First health and care awards launched in Nottinghamshire

Health and care workers will be celebrated in the first Nottinghamshire health and care awards, launched as part of 75th anniversary celebrations for the NHS.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Jul 2023, 08:40 BST- 1 min read

The awards are being organised by the integrated care system – NHS partners, local authorities and other local partners – and Nottinghamshire Lieutenancy.

Categories include best outcome award; health inequalities award; value for money award; social value award; prevention award; and equity award, while one winner will be selected to receive the Lord-Lieutenant’s partnership award.

Kathy McLean, NHS Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board chairman, said: “This is the first time we are recognising the fantastic work we do as partnerships.

New born baby vest to mark 75th anniversary of the NHS. Photo: Stu NortonNew born baby vest to mark 75th anniversary of the NHS. Photo: Stu Norton
“We can deliver more co-ordinated and person-centred care which leads to improved outcomes and better experiences for local people.”

She said by holding awards which stretch across the boundaries of individual organisations, it will form a more collaborative and community approach.

The awards will recognise hospitals, primary care providers, community services, social care, public health, the voluntary sector and stakeholders.

Sir John Peace, Lord -Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire said: “These awards recognise the potential impact of greater collaborative working.

“Between health, social care and the voluntary sector.

“I hope they will raise the profile of the importance of working across organisational boundaries, in order to ensure the very best outcomes for communities.

“It is my hope these awards will act a stimulus and benchmark for organisations to relook at how they deliver care and with whom in future.”

Readers can make nominations by submitting a form via healthandcarenotts.co.uk/integrated-care-strategy/celebrating-success

Nominations are open until September, 8 with winners set to be announced at a ceremony at Nottingham University on October 24.

