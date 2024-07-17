Fundraiser tells of early years in Air Ambulance Side By Side podcast series

By Linda Patrick
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2024, 11:17 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 11:24 BST
Following the successful launch of Side By Side podcast, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) continues to take you behind the scenes of its life-saving work as host Melvyn Prior discovers how the iconic yellow helicopter was unable to fly just months after the life-saving service began.

Tune in to the conversation with Thirza Dixon, LNAA’s first fundraiser, and the charity’s existing CEO, Karen Jobling, who chat about how far the life-saving charity has come in 30 years.

Thirza avidly explains about the early days when if there were insufficient funds the helicopter stood silent. She said: “It was awful, it was horrible, because people had seen the benefit, and then you take it away from them.”

Hear about the team’s unwavering belief that they would not fail, and that Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance would succeed. Thirty years later, the charity continues to go from strength to strength, with its team of doctors, paramedics and pilots responding to almost 30,000 missions since their first callout on 13 May 1994.

LNAA Side By Side podcast with Melvyn Prior, Thirza Dixon and Karen JoblingLNAA Side By Side podcast with Melvyn Prior, Thirza Dixon and Karen Jobling
LNAA Side By Side podcast with Melvyn Prior, Thirza Dixon and Karen Jobling

Karen also pays tribute to all the supporters and volunteers that have worked tirelessly each year to raise the funds needed to keep the air ambulance in the skies and fleet of critical care cars on the roads delivering emergency care to communities in Lincs & Notts 24/7, seven-days-a-week.

She said: “We’ve got everything to thank the people who have come before us, for everyone who has worked hard to sell the dream.”

Side By Side podcast is available on: https://www.ambucopter.org.uk/podcast.

