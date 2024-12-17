Get vaccinated to protect yourself against rising flu cases

The rate of hospitalisation due to flu is on the rise in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

There were 123 patients admitted at Nottingham University Hospitals Trust as of 8 December, compared to 67 two weeks earlier. Figures from Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust show around a doubling of cases in October and November compared to the same time last year.

And national figures from the UK Health Security Agency showed a doubling of hospitalisations last week compared to the week before. Data also shows that flu prevalence is highest in those aged between 5 and 14 years.

The hospital trusts are taking action, including opening up winter wards, re-introducing masks for staff in emergency departments and having a rapid diagnosis for flu and other winter illnesses.

Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “Flu is circulating more than at the same time last year, so it’s really important to get vaccinated if you are eligible. With the data showing that a high rate of young people are being affected, we’re also urging parents to take up the offer of the nasal spray flu vaccine for their children.

“If you have a long-term condition and you catch flu this winter, you may reduce your chances of being hospitalised by up to a third, just by getting vaccinated.”

The flu vaccine is given free on the NHS to adults who:

are aged 65 or over

have certain long-term health conditions

are pregnant

live in a care home

are the main carer for an older or disabled person, or receive a carer’s allowance

live with someone who has a weakened immune system

a frontline health and social care worker

The nasal spray flu vaccine is free on the NHS for:

children aged 2 or 3 years

all primary school children (reception to year 6)

all year 7 to year 11 children in secondary school

children aged 2 to 17 years with long-term health conditions

People can book an appointment on the NHS App, phone 119 or online at www.nhs.uk/wintervaccinations

The NHS National Booking System for flu and/or COVID-19 vaccines closes on 19 December 2024 with the last appointments through this system taking place on 20 December 2024. It is still possible to book your vaccinations after 19 December through local NHS vaccination services, like pharmacies or walk-in sites. However, there will be fewer appointments, and you may need to travel further.

If you have flu, there are some things you can do to help get better more quickly:

rest and sleep

keep warm

take paracetamol or ibuprofen to lower your temperature and treat aches and pains

give paracetamol or ibuprofen to your child if they're distressed or uncomfortable. Check the packaging or leaflet to make sure the medicine is suitable for your child, or speak to a pharmacist or GP if you're not sure

drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration (your pee should be light yellow or clear).

You can reduce the spread of flu by washing your hands often with warm water and soap, covering your mouth with a tissue when you cough and sneeze and binning used tissues as quickly as possible.