Patients at some doctor’s surgeries in Ashfield have to wait far longer for appointments than at others, NHS figures show.

The data shows how many patients had to wait more than four weeks for an appointment at their local practice in October, revealing the strain many surgeries are under.

Across England, nearly half of appointments in October, 49 per cent, took place on the day they were booked, analysis of the NHS Digital data found.

However, 640,000 appointments – 3 per cent of the total – took place more than 28 days later.

This did not include appointments which are usually booked in advance, such as medication reviews.

And in some surgeries, the proportion of patients waiting more than four weeks was far higher.

There are several factors that influence the length of time a patient has to wait for an appointment, including availability at the practice, patient availability and the urgency of the issue.

These are the 11 GP practices in Ashfield with the highest percentage of appointments involving waits of more than 28 days.

1. Selston Surgery At Selston Surgery, 27.8 per cent of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Health Care Complex, Kirkby At the Health Care Complex in Kirkby, 12.1 per cent of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Whyburn Medical Practice, Hucknall At Whyburn Medical Practice in Hucknall, 9.8 per cent of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Ashfield House, Annesley At Ashfield House in Annesley, 9.8 per cent of appointments in October took place more than 28 days after they were booked. Photo: Google Photo Sales