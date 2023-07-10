The NHS nationally treats more than a million people every day with health leaders praising staff and volunteers for their hard work and dedication in making this possible.

And as it marks 75 years, healthcare leaders from across Nottinghamshire have shared their reflections.

Amanda Sullivan, NHS Nottinghamshire chief executive, said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank our incredible NHS teams of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly with passion and resilience through the good and the bad.

Staff members across Nottinghamshire are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the NHS

"Their relentless efforts embody the true spirit of the NHS, and I am proud to be able to say I work alongside such talent and compassion.

“Finally, I also want to thank you, the public, for continuing to support your local NHS – we will always be here for you, your family, and loved ones in times of need.”

Anthony May, Nottingham University Hospitals chief executive, said: “The NHS has supported many innovative research discoveries, from organ transplants to vaccination rollouts, national screening programmes, IVF, and DNA mapping.

“The NHS has championed life-saving, evidence-based medicine and made huge strides in improving life expectancy.

"Despite our challenges, NUH does so many things well and it is humbling to be part of it.

“I want to thank all NUH colleagues, volunteers and our system partners past and present for everything you have done and continue to do for our local community.”

Paul Robinson, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust chief executive, said: "Celebrating the 75th birthday of the NHS is really important.

“This day gives us the opportunity to celebrate the fact we have access to free healthcare provided by the dedicated and skilled NHS workforce, who do amazing things day in, day out.

“I’m so proud of every one of my colleagues and feel privileged to be a part of it all."

Ifti Majid, Nottinghamshire Healthcare chief executive, said: “It’s fantastic to be celebrating 75 years of the NHS.

“We’ve come a long way from the day the NHS was launched – a service which has always benefitted from staff from across the world, from the Windrush Generation of 1948 to today’s workforce

"The NHS is a big part of all our lives and at Nottinghamshire Healthcare our diverse workforce is proud and privileged to be part of this great healthcare system, providing expertise and skills caring for patients and their families.

Lou Bainbridge, chief executive of Nottingham CityCare CIC, said: “As the largest provider of NHS health community services, Nottingham CityCare plays a vital role in the local healthcare system to keep people well in the place they call home.

“On the 75th birthday of the NHS, we are celebrating our wonderful staff and the difference they make every day to the health and wellbeing our communities.

"We deliver a broad range of services to the people of Nottingham and our staff also work collaboratively with health and social care system partners and providers to deliver joined up care and an NHS fit for the future.

