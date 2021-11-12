Hucknall and Bulwell's best and worst-voted GP surgeries for booking an appointment

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHSM England, contacted 2.4 million people from January to April to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP service.

In the Dispatch area, Riverlyn Medical Centre in Bulwell scored highly as 43.7 per cent of surveyed patients rated it very good and 39.9 per cent rated it fairly good.

The OM Surgery in Hucknall also scored well as 43.4 per cent of patients rated it very good and 35.9 per cent fairly good.

The OM Surgery in Hucknall scored well on the survey. Photo: Google

Ashfield House in Annesley was another practice to do well, with 29.6 per cent of patients rating it very good and 38.9 per cent saying it was fairly good.

Torkard Hill Medcial Centre in Hucknall also gained favourable reviews from patients with 26.6 per cent rating it very good and 32.1 per cent fairly good.

But Whyburn Medical Practice fared less well with only 21.8 per cent of patients rating it very good and 34.2 per cent fairly good, while 15.1 per cent of patients rated it poor.

The lowest scoring Hucknall medical centre, however, was Oakenhall where just 17.6 per cent of patients rated it very good, while 34.2 per cent rated it fairly good and 18.2 per cent said it was poor and 11 per cent very poor.

In Bulwell, 26.7 per cent of patients rated Springfield Medical Centre as very good and 48.5 per cent said it was fairly good.

Leen View Surgery was rated very good by 26.4 per cent of patients and fairly good by 24.7 per cent.

At the other end of the scale was Parkside Medical Centre where just 19.2 per cent of patients rated it very good and 39.6 per cent fairly good, while 14.1 per cent said it was very poor.