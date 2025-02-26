Hucknall brain injury care facility rated 'Good' again by Care Quality Commission

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 10:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Nottingham Brain Injury Rehabilitation and Neurological Care Centre in Hucknall has been upgraded to ‘Good’ following its latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Specialising in the treatment, care, and support of individuals aged 18 and over with physical and cognitive impairments, the facility on Hankin Street, which is part of Active Care Group, achieved ‘Good’ ratings across all key lines of enquiry, including assessments of leadership and safety, marking a significant improvement from it’s previous inspection report.

The report highlighted several areas of improvement, particularly in safety and leadership.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspectors praised the centre for maintaining a ‘clean and safe environment’ where residents are ‘treated with dignity and kindness’.

Staff at Nottingham Brain Injury Rehabilitation and Neurological Care Centre celebrated their 'Good' rating from the CQC. Photo: SubmittedStaff at Nottingham Brain Injury Rehabilitation and Neurological Care Centre celebrated their 'Good' rating from the CQC. Photo: Submitted
Staff at Nottingham Brain Injury Rehabilitation and Neurological Care Centre celebrated their 'Good' rating from the CQC. Photo: Submitted

They also commended the centre’s governance systems that ensure the service is well-led.

Osvaldo Soetsane, operations director, said: “I am absolutely delighted the centre has been re-awarded a ‘Good’ CQC result.

"I am very proud of the whole team.

"We all take pride in creating a culture of safety and family atmosphere for our residents.”

Related topics:HucknallInspectors

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice