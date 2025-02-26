Hucknall brain injury care facility rated 'Good' again by Care Quality Commission
Specialising in the treatment, care, and support of individuals aged 18 and over with physical and cognitive impairments, the facility on Hankin Street, which is part of Active Care Group, achieved ‘Good’ ratings across all key lines of enquiry, including assessments of leadership and safety, marking a significant improvement from it’s previous inspection report.
The report highlighted several areas of improvement, particularly in safety and leadership.
Inspectors praised the centre for maintaining a ‘clean and safe environment’ where residents are ‘treated with dignity and kindness’.
They also commended the centre’s governance systems that ensure the service is well-led.
Osvaldo Soetsane, operations director, said: “I am absolutely delighted the centre has been re-awarded a ‘Good’ CQC result.
"I am very proud of the whole team.
"We all take pride in creating a culture of safety and family atmosphere for our residents.”
