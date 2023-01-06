Hucknall councillors demand urgent Government action as patients 'left in limbo' by health centre capping numbers

This week, Torkard Hill Medical Practice, Farleys Lane, announced it was putting a cap on the number of urgent care patients it can see daily, having been trying to cope with more than 100 per doctor for several weeks.

The centre is instead advising people to call NHS 111 or go to A&E.

On its website, the practice said: ““There will be a set number of urgent, on-the-day appointments, each day for patients who feel they need an urgent GP appointment.

Torkard Hill Medical Centre has put a cap on the number of urgent care patients it will see each day. Photo: Google

"Once all these urgent appointments have been taken, we will declare ourselves ‘full’ and be unable to offer any more appointments that day.

"At this point, patients will need to contact NHS 111, visit a pharmacist, attend a walk-in centre, or, in very urgent cases, attend A&E.”

However, the latter option raises its own problems as Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Queen's Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital, has declared its own critical incident at the same time and was asking people to avoid A&E if possible because of the strain it is under.

Hucknall councillors from the ruling Ashfield Independents party at Ashfield Council say this means town medical patients are now being “left in limbo” and unsure which way to turn.

And they are demanding the Government to step in an provide more immediate support in terms of doctors and resources to tackle the escalating health crisis in the town.

Councillors Nick Parvin, Trevor Locke, Dave Shaw, Lee Waters and John Wilmott have written to health bosses asking for action.

Coun Waters said: “We have written to NHS bosses asking for urgent resources to assist Torkard Hill Medical Practice.

“Residents are being told to visit A&E in the worst cases, but at the same time are being told to avoid A&E by NHS bosses.

“They are being left in limbo.”

Coun Shaw said: “We have asked NHS bosses to step in, as it’s clear Torkard Hill Medical Practice cannot cope.

“Their doctors and staff do an excellent job, but are under a huge amount of pressure.”

Councillors are now waiting a reply from health bosses, including the NHS Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board, responsible for commissioning services across the county.

Amanda Sullivan, ICB chief executive, said: “We are incredibly proud of our general practice colleagues who continue to work extremely hard during these pressurised times, where we are seeing more demand than ever on services.

“We continue to ask the public to use services wisely to ensure those patients with the greatest need can access care and support when they need it.

“If you are unsure where you should go, NHS 111 can help – search online for NHS 111 or dial 111 from any phone.

“Winter illnesses are also circulating, including flu and Covid-19, that's why it is important the public get vaccinated if they are eligible, so they are protected from serious illness.