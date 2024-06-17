Hucknall man remembered in new British Heart Foundation mural campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young Hucknall sportsman is one of 12 people who are being remembered around the UK in special murals from the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

He was rushed to hospital, but never regained conciousness.

Josh was from Hucknall and played cricket for them in the Nottinghamshire Premier League.

Josh Downie's mural is one of 12 unveiled by the BHF across the UK. Photo: Submitted

His sisters are former international gymnasts Becky and Ellie Downie.

Paying tribute at the time, Becky said: “Josh, you were the most amazing brother with one of the biggest hearts I know.

“You will always be my little brother and I will love and miss you for the rest of my life.

"A life without you is unimaginable and not one I ever wanted to live but know you will never be forgotten.”

Josh’s mural, which is in Sneiton, is one of 12 that have been unveiled around the UK by the BHF to highlight the tragic reality that 12 young people under the age of 35 are lost every week to sudden cardiac death in the UK.

The murals have been unveiled at the same time as Euro 2024 kicks off and commemorates talented young footballers or fans like Josh who died too soon.

Painted on Josh’s mural are the words: “This is Josh. He won’t be able to watch England this summer. That dream was sadly snatched away when he died. Every week, 12 young people are lost to sudden cardiac death in the UK.

"Only with your support can we fund the lifesaving scientific research that will help put a stop to this tragic reality – please donate today.”

The shock of cardiac arrest in young, seeminly fit and healthy people, was brought sharply into focus during the last Euros three years ago when Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during a match.

On the BHF website, Dr Charmaine Griffiths, BHF chief executive, said: “As the nation celebrates the UEFA Euro 2024, these powerful murals serve as a reminder of the young football fans that have been snatched away by sudden cardiac death.