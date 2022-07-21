Large number of Hucknall and Bulwell folk to be offered autumn Covid boosters

Those eligible for the top-up vaccinations are people aged 50 and over, residents and staff in care homes for older adults, frontline health and social care workers, unpaid carers, individuals aged five to 49 in clinical risk groups and household contacts of those who are immunosuppressed.

Steve Barclay MP, Health and Social Care Secretary, said: “I have accepted the independent advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to offer an autumn Covid booster.

Autumn covid boosters will be offered to all eligible Dispatch district residents. Photo: Getty Images

“The flu virus could also be highly infectious at this time of year .