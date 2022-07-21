Large number of Hucknall and Bulwell folk to be offered autumn Covid boosters

Those eligible for the top-up vaccinations are people aged 50 and over, residents and staff in care homes for older adults, frontline health and social care workers, unpaid carers, individuals aged five to 49 in clinical risk groups and household contacts of those who are immunosuppressed.
Steve Barclay MP, Health and Social Care Secretary, said: “I have accepted the independent advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to offer an autumn Covid booster.
“The flu virus could also be highly infectious at this time of year .
“If you or your child are eligible for a Covid or flu vaccine, I urge you to come forward as soon as you are invited by the NHS.”