Large number of Hucknall and Bulwell folk to be offered autumn Covid boosters

Large numbers of residents of Hucknall, Bulwell and the rest of the Dispatch district will be offered autumn Covid booster jabs.

By Martin Hutton
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 1:02 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st July 2022, 1:02 pm

Those eligible for the top-up vaccinations are people aged 50 and over, residents and staff in care homes for older adults, frontline health and social care workers, unpaid carers, individuals aged five to 49 in clinical risk groups and household contacts of those who are immunosuppressed.

Read More

Read More
New Hucknall facility for people with brain injuries finally gets approval after...

Steve Barclay MP, Health and Social Care Secretary, said: “I have accepted the independent advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to offer an autumn Covid booster.

Autumn covid boosters will be offered to all eligible Dispatch district residents. Photo: Getty Images

“The flu virus could also be highly infectious at this time of year .

“If you or your child are eligible for a Covid or flu vaccine, I urge you to come forward as soon as you are invited by the NHS.”

HucknallBulwellNHSJoint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation