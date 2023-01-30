Last chance to grab your autumn Covid booster jab in Nottinghamshire
Eligible people in Nottinghamshire who have yet to receive a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccination have less than two weeks left to get protected.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has advised that the offer of an autumn booster and an initial booster dose for all people aged 16-49 not considered at risk will end on Sunday, February 12.
However, the offer of a first and second dose will still be available for those who are yet to come forward.
The local NHS is urging anyone yet to come forward for their booster vaccines to do so before the end date.
More than 350,000 people have had their Covid-19 autumn booster in Nottinghamshire, which is 64 per cent of the population.
Amanda Sullivan, NHS Nottinghamshire chief executive, said: “There are still eligible people who are yet to take up their winter vaccinations and are therefore at increased risk of serious illness.
“I urge everyone who is eligible and not benefited from the Covid-19 booster to come forward and get protected ahead of the February 12 deadline.
"We have plenty of bookable appointments, as well as walk-in clinics offering Covid jabs in convenient community locations.
“Covid-19 remains dangerous and even life-threatening for some, especially older people and younger people with long term health conditions.
"Getting boosted means people can recharge their protection.”
There are currently 1,193 patients in the midlands with Covid-19 in hospitals with 1,482 cases in the East Midlands recorded over the last seven-day reporting period.
"The vaccine has been rigorously tested to the highest safety standards and is continuously monitored for safety."
Or you can also get a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from a walk-in site without an appointment.
People can find their nearest walk-in sites online here.
An autumn booster is available to anyone who is: Aged 50 or over; Pregnant; Aged five and over and at high risk due to a health condition; Aged five and over and at high risk because of a weakened immune system; Aged five and over and lives with someone who has a weakened immune system; Aged 16 and over and is a carer, either paid or unpaid; A frontline health and social care worker.