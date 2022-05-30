Life-saving defibrillator to be installed at Nottingham Station

Nottingham is one of 22 stations chosen to have one installed.

Each defibrillator comes with step-by-step instructions built into the unit which explain how to use it should someone suffer a cardiac arrest.

Having a defibrillator close when someone suffers a cardiac arrest greatly improves their survival chances.

A new defibrillator is to be installed at Nottingham station

According to the British Heart Foundation, for every minute it takes for a defibrillator to reach someone, chances of survival reduce by up to 10 per cent.

Donna Adams, EMR community engagement manager, said: “Each second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest, and with many thousands of people passing through our stations each day, they are ideal places to install a defibrillator.