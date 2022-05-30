Life-saving defibrillator to be installed at Nottingham Station

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has announced that it will be installing a new defibrillator at Nottingham station as part of a programme of installations across the East Midlands.

By John Smith
Monday, 30th May 2022, 5:15 pm

Nottingham is one of 22 stations chosen to have one installed.

Each defibrillator comes with step-by-step instructions built into the unit which explain how to use it should someone suffer a cardiac arrest.

Having a defibrillator close when someone suffers a cardiac arrest greatly improves their survival chances.

A new defibrillator is to be installed at Nottingham station

According to the British Heart Foundation, for every minute it takes for a defibrillator to reach someone, chances of survival reduce by up to 10 per cent.

Donna Adams, EMR community engagement manager, said: “Each second counts when someone has a cardiac arrest, and with many thousands of people passing through our stations each day, they are ideal places to install a defibrillator.

"We are pleased to be able to contribute to such an important project and bring such vital equipment to communities right across the region we serve.”

Read More

Read More
Hucknall Warriors junior football club takes delivery of lifesaving mobile defib...
EMRNottinghamEast MidlandsBritish Heart Foundation