Local resident Paris Lowe, 35 from Nottingham, recently achieved a significant milestone by clinching the esteemed title of Ms. Nottingham in the Ms. Galaxy UK 2024 competition.

Notably, Paris's triumph in securing the Ms. Nottingham Galaxy title has propelled her to the prestigious final event scheduled for March, where she will contend with participants from across the UK for the coveted Ms. United Kingdom crown.

Despite her initial apprehensions regarding her tattoos, Paris's journey to success underscores her resilience and inner beauty, transcending superficial judgments. Her profound excitement about this achievement emanates from a genuine sense of gratitude for the opportunity to represent her community and make a meaningful impact.

Shadows to strength

Paris views her newfound platform as a catalyst for actively engaging in community service and extending support to those in need, aligning her title with a dedicated focus on fostering social change, Paris embodies the essence of grace, resilience, and inspiration - a true ambassador of beauty, both inside and out.

Despite enduring profound personal challenges, including the loss of both parents to cancer by the age of 16 and losing her son in 2011 due to pregnancy complications, subsequent struggles with depression and anxiety, Paris has shown resilience in overcoming adversity. Facing the hardship of residing in a hostel at the age of 16, then again at 19 with two young children following a separation, Paris's journey has been marked by unwavering determination and fortitude.

In 2019, Paris encountered a traumatic incident leading to PTSD and a harrowing battle with suicidal ideation. However, she has since embarked on a transformative journey, initiating a mental health platform called Shadows To Strength.

While still a work in progress, Paris aspires for this platform to provide solace and support to individuals navigating challenging circumstances, echoing her own path from shadows to strength.

Expressing gratitude to the Galaxy Pageants UK for the invaluable opportunity, Paris acknowledges the profound impact of her pageant journey. She credits the experience with fosteringpersonal growth, enabling her to emerge from her shell and rediscover her authentic self.