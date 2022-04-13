As part of measures by the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG to ease pressures on health services extra appointments will be available over the Bank Holiday weekend via 111 online.Advisors will guide people to the best place to get the relevant medical help, and can arrange appointments with the most appropriate professional, including GPs.

GPs are open as usual this week, up to and including Thursday, and then open again as normal from Tuesday next week.

The public is also being asked to use the NHS ‘wisely’ this Easter, and make use of pharmacies for non-life threatening ailments.

More GP appointments will be available online over Easter

Those with symptoms of Covid19, or who have tested positive, are also asked to stay at home and away from others for at least five days (if over 18 or three days if under 18) to avoid passing on the virus.

For medical advice on Covid, visit 111 online or call 111.

Vaccination sites are also open over the Bank Holiday, anyone eligible is able to call in at a drop-in vaccination site, or book, via 119 or on the NHS website.

To find the nearest walk-in sites, click here.

Many pharmacies are open over the holiday period, local opening hours can be found here.

Urgent treatment centres are available on both London Road, behind the BBC building in Nottingham, (open 7am to 9pm daily) and at Newark Hospital (open 9am – 9:30pm daily).

Urgent treatment centres are open at least 12 hours a day, every day, and offer appointments that can also be booked through NHS 111 online.

They are equipped to diagnose and deal with many of the most common ailments people present with at emergency departments.

Dr Carter Singh, Nottinghamshire GP and chairman of the local medical committee, said: “I urge people to use the NHS 111 service this weekend if you have an injury or illness but not life threatening.

"Where appropriate, you will be assessed and treated by a healthcare professional rather than having to unnecessarily wait in a busy emergency department.