CHEC, an independent, community provider working in partnership with Nottingham University Hospitals, and in conjunction with the Nottingham & Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), has developed a model which enables patients to be seen in as little as one week, dramatically enhancing the quality of life of Nottingham residents. Since CHEC Nottingham opened in 2021, it has treated more than 30,000 patients in both ophthalmology and gastroenterology specialisms, with an average wait time of 3 weeks.

Ms Edwards was invited to attend CHEC’s hospital, located on Nuthall Road in Aspley, to meet its clinical and management team and gain a first-hand insight into the benefits of community healthcare, including improved patient choice, increased accessibility and shorter waiting times.

Ms Edwards said of her visit to the hospital: "It was great to see the fantastic facilities at the community healthcare clinic in Nottingham as well as the enthusiasm and professionalism of the team. I am delighted that this service is available to people in Rushcliffe via the NHS and that GPs across the county can refer patients to it."

MP Ruth Edwards visits community healthcare clinic in Nottingham

Ophthalmology is a crucial service for diagnosing, treating and managing general eye conditions as well as more serious issues including glaucoma and cataracts, while gastroenterology focuses on the body’s digestive system.