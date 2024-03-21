Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dr Manjeet Shehmar, currently chief medical officer at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, will start at NUH on July 1.

Watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) now rates NUH, which runs the Queen’s Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital as ‘requires improvement’.

Dr Shehmar is a consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology.

Dr Manjeet Shehmar is the new medical director at Nottingham Univeristy Hospitals. Photo: Submitted

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prior to joining Walsall Healthcare Trust in 2019, Dr Shehmar worked at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust where she was clinical director for gynaecology, theatres and fertility.

Anthony May, NUH chief executive said at a board meeting on March 14: “I can today announce we have appointed Manjeet Shehmar to be our new medical director.

“We announced that to staff in the trust this morning and we will make sure we give this information to the media today as well.

“Earlier this week we interviewed for a new chief people officer and we were successful in making an appointment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Having made those appointments that gives us a full executive team at the trust for the first time in some time.”

Dr Shehmar was an executive member of the Association of Early Pregnancy Units UK and was involved in setting up the Tommy’s Miscarriage Research Centre at Birmingham.

She will continue to work clinically as a consultant at NUH alongside her role as medical director.

Dr Shehmar said: “Everyone was so friendly and welcoming at NUH and I am excited to be part of a clinically led organisation with highly accomplished and dedicated staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I am honoured and look forward to working with the team towards a caring and ambitious future for our patients.”

It was also the last board meeting for chief nurse Michelle Rhodes, who has been replaced in the role by Tracy Pilcher.

Also stepping down from the board is associate non-executive director Helen Diksa, Alison Wynne, director of strategy and transformation, and Steve Thomas, non-executive director.

Donna Ockenden is currently undertaking what is thought to be the largest review of maternity services in NHS history at the trust following a series of failings.