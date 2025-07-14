New website to support Neurodivergent people

A new website – www.mindsofallkindsnotts.co.uk – has been launched to provide tailored support and resources for people of all ages who are neurodivergent, including those with ADHD and Autism.

Developed by NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB, the website is designed to be a central hub for Neurodivergent people, their families, carers, and professionals seeking accessible, trustworthy information and guidance. It has been co-produced and developed with adults, young people and their families with lived experience, as well as health care professionals and other local stakeholders.

Minds of All Kinds includes:

Clear, jargon-free explanations of ADHD, Autism, and other neurodivergent differences.

Local service directories and referral pathways for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Practical advice for navigating education, health, and social care systems.

Personal stories and lived experiences from young people and families.

Rosa Waddingham, Chief Nurse at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “We’re proud to launch Minds of All Kinds as a dedicated space that recognises and celebrates neurodiversity. We have created this site following feedback from families who wanted information before deciding to get a formal diagnosis or while they await results of an assessment.

“Minds of All Kinds is about empowering young people and their families with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive.”

Nicky Lees, a parent from Nottinghamshire, said: “It’s clear how much work and thought has gone into the site and most of all it’s clear that the views of those with lived experience have been really taken on board.

“It’s going to help so many people and will definitely take some stress out of the pathway journey and beyond by people just being able to see how it works and what to expect. It’s exactly what I wish we had 8 years ago. So much amazing information and so many useful signposts, all in one place and presented in a way that makes sense, hoorah!”

For more information, visit: www.mindsofallkindsnotts.co.uk