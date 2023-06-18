Nottingham University Hospitals NHS trust awarded £2.5m for better discharge facilities

The Department of Health and Social Care funding has awarded £1.25 million to both hospitals – both run by the Nottingham University Hospital Trust (NUH) – for new upgraded discharge lounges, which are designed to speed up access to care and help cut urgent and emergency care waiting times.

The lounges are for patients being discharged that day, but awaiting for medication or transportation, freeing up beds and reduce waits for patients waiting to be admitted from A&E.

Nationally, the new facilities are backed by part of a £50m package which was announced by the Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay in January to help free up hospital beds and cut down on waiting times for patients ahead of next winter.

The discharge lounges will improve patient experience by creating more space in hospitals, offering a more comfortable environment with TVs, hot meals and discharge lounge nurses to attend to people’s needs.