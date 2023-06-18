News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS trust awarded £2.5m for better discharge facilities

Patients at Queen’s Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital are to benefit from an improved and upgraded discharge lounge thanks to new funding from the Government.
By John Smith
Published 18th Jun 2023, 17:52 BST- 1 min read

The Department of Health and Social Care funding has awarded £1.25 million to both hospitals – both run by the Nottingham University Hospital Trust (NUH) – for new upgraded discharge lounges, which are designed to speed up access to care and help cut urgent and emergency care waiting times.

The lounges are for patients being discharged that day, but awaiting for medication or transportation, freeing up beds and reduce waits for patients waiting to be admitted from A&E.

Read More
Hospital trust chief made an MBE for his services to local Government
Nottingham University Hospitals Trust has been awarded £2.5m for improved patient departure facilitiesNottingham University Hospitals Trust has been awarded £2.5m for improved patient departure facilities
Nottingham University Hospitals Trust has been awarded £2.5m for improved patient departure facilities
Most Popular

Nationally, the new facilities are backed by part of a £50m package which was announced by the Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay in January to help free up hospital beds and cut down on waiting times for patients ahead of next winter.

The discharge lounges will improve patient experience by creating more space in hospitals, offering a more comfortable environment with TVs, hot meals and discharge lounge nurses to attend to people’s needs.

Your Dispatch has contacted NUH for comment.

Related topics:PatientsGovernmentDepartment of Health and Social CareDispatch