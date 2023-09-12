News you can trust since 1904
Nottinghamshire Covid winter vaccinations brought forward due to risk of new variant

Eligible people will now be offered a Covid vaccine this month in order to give them as much protection from the new variant of the virus ahead of winter.
By John Smith
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:51 BST
Care home residents will be the first to be vaccinated against Covid and those who are eligible will be able to book an appointment on the NHS website, via 119 or through the NHS app.

An NHS Nottinghamshire spokesman said: “The NHS has been asked to bring the winter vaccination programme forward and we are working quickly to ensure as many eligible people as possible are vaccinated against Covid and flu by the end of October.

“GPs and pharmacies will be working hard to deliver flu vaccinations to eligible populations this autumn.”

Eligible patients in Nottinghamshire can start getting Covid jabs now ahead of winter. Photo: Getty ImagesEligible patients in Nottinghamshire can start getting Covid jabs now ahead of winter. Photo: Getty Images
Carers, pregnant women, and health and social care staff will all be among the groups to be offered a Covid and flu jab this winter, as well as adults aged 65 and over and those with certain long-term health conditions.

Children aged two and three will be able to get a flu vaccination via their GP and parents will be contacted regarding flu vaccinations for school-aged children up to Year 11.

Adam Hayward, NHS Nottinghamshire assistant director of vaccination and immunisations, said: “Covid-19 is still a dangerous illness that can have life-threatening impacts for the most vulnerable people in our society.

"It is not a thing of the past.

“We would encourage everyone who is eligible for a flu and Covid vaccine to make sure they take up the offer ahead of the winter period.

"It is the best way to protect yourself against winter illnesses and it is a quick and easy process.”

From September 18, the NHS will start to invite people in priority order of risk and those eligible will be able to book an appointment on the NHS website, via 119 or through the NHS app.

There are a number of sites across Nottinghamshire at GPs, local pharmacies and vaccination hubs.

You can find a full list of who is eligible for Covid and flu vaccinations on the NHS website.

If you are unsure, please talk to your GP or consultant.

