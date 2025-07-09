Nottinghamshire Healthcare celebrates OSCARS winners at annual awards ceremony

Lifetime Achievement winner Dr Hani Ghanem with Trust Chair Paul Devlin, Chief Executive Ifti Majid and Emma Caldwell

A Nottinghamshire doctor with more than 40 years of service was recognised for his dedication and compassion to patients, carers and colleagues at the Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s OSCARS (Outstanding Service Contribution and Recognition Scheme) awards ceremony on Friday.

Dr Hani Ghanem is an Associate Specialist with Nottinghamshire Healthcare who spent 27 years of his career working in the Department of Psychological Medicine (now called the Liaison Psychiatry services for working-age adults at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust). Hani approaches his role with deep compassion, empathy and kindness, and he is a fierce advocate for his patients. In a role that requires advanced knowledge of the complexities of mental health and physical health, Hani is credited for building strong relationships between staff at Nottinghamshire Healthcare and Nottingham University Hospitals to ensure the best outcomes for patients and their carers and families.

In reaction to his award, Hani said:

"I feel very proud, I never expected to win and it means a lot. I love what I do, working with families and making a difference and it’s great to be recognised.

"I treat patients as how I think a member of my family would want to be treated."

The OSCARS are now in their twenty-second year and honours the remarkable contributions and achievements of the Trust’s dedicated staff and volunteers.

The Trust, which provides intellectual disability, mental health, community health, forensic and offender healthcare services across Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire, received over 900 nominations from patients, carers, members of the public and Trust colleagues.

The evening was a powerful reminder of the respect and gratitude felt for those working across the organisation. Twelve award categories were presented on the night, including Unsung Hero, Outstanding Care, Team of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

Trust Chair, Paul Devlin, said:

“Our volunteers and colleagues go above and beyond every day to provide care and support to people from all our communities who need us. The OSCARS are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate their dedication and compassion. The stories behind each award reminded us of the care, compassion and courage shown by colleagues and volunteers every day. The OSCARS is an important way to honour their efforts, and I was pleased to lead in that recognition.”

Nottingham-born TV and radio presenter Emma Caldwell hosted the evening. She said:

“It was an honour to host Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s OSCARS for the second year in a row. The evening was an inspiring reminder of the dedication, compassion and resilience shown every day by healthcare workers and volunteers. I was so pleased to play a part in recognising the people who make such an extraordinary difference to so many lives."

The event was made possible through the generous support of local businesses. Their sponsorship not only helped bring the evening to life but also highlighted the strong community appreciation for the work of the Trust’s teams.

MITIE Technical Services was this year’s Headline Sponsor. A representative said:

“We are incredibly proud to support Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s 2025 OSCARS and to celebrate the outstanding dedication of healthcare professionals and volunteers across Nottinghamshire and the region. The commitment, compassion and innovation shown by the winners and finalists is inspiring. As the Headline Sponsor, we’re honoured to play a part in recognising the individuals and teams who make such a meaningful difference every day.”

Award winners:

Lifetime Achievement Award - Dr Hani Ghanem

For over 40 years, Dr Hani Ghanem has quietly but profoundly shaped the experience of care for patients and colleagues. He can be found working evenings, weekends and Christmas Day to make sure patients are seen, staff feel supported, and teams stay connected.

Hani a fierce advocate for patient-centred care, and a passionate teacher - mentoring countless staff and students over the years. His colleagues at both Nottinghamshire Healthcare and Nottingham University Hospitals speak of the reassurance he brings, the advice he so generously gives, and the respect he has earned across every ward, every role, and every generation of staff.

Unsung Hero Award Non-Clinical - Caroline Guilford – Health and Wellbeing Administrator

Caroline is passionate about making the Trust’s staff wellbeing offer accessible, equitable and visible to all. With over 24 years in the NHS, she is a calm, compassionate and knowledgeable presence. She goes above and beyond to promote the service, deliver roadshows and support wherever needed, even stepping in to cover the Staff Counselling Service over Christmas.

Unsung Hero Award Clinical - Jill Baxter – Family Support Worker

In the Autism clinic and group settings, Jill is a pillar of strength for families, offering support during some of their most difficult times. Families consistently say their positive experience with CAMHS (Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services) is down to Jill’s individualised care. Jill was instrumental in launching a therapeutic group for neurodiverse girls, recognising their need for connection and tailored support.

Leadership Award - Natasha Garraway-Charles – General Manager

Natasha is a visionary leader who has transformed Arnold Lodge in Leicester into a thriving, high-performing service, with one of the most improved NHS Staff Survey results in the Trust for 2024. Her inclusive and compassionate leadership empowers colleagues, enhances patient care and fosters lasting improvements. As Co-Chair of the EMBrace Staff Network, she has driven impactful initiatives, most notably the Racism and Allyship training and a highly praised inaugural EMBrace conference.

Team of the Year Award – Non Clinical - Freedom to Speak Up (FTSU) Champions Team

The Freedom to Speak Up (FTSU) Champions Team has shown exceptional dedication to creating a culture of openness, trust, and psychological safety across the Trust. With over 100 Champions from all Care Groups, both clinical and non-clinical, they empower colleagues to speak up, which has led to better communication, inclusivity and safety for all. By championing staff voices and working closely with the FTSU Guardians, they ensure concerns are heard, valued and acted upon.

Team of the Year Award – Clinical - Community Stroke Team

The Community Stroke Team delivers seamless, integrated care with outstanding communication, professionalism, and compassion. The team responds to patients’ needs with attentiveness, innovation, and urgency - once even helping prevent a potential sepsis diagnosis through swift action. Their creative, team-based approach helps stroke patients overcome complex challenges, promoting recovery and improving quality of life.

Quality Improvement /Research Excellence Award: SafeNow Project Team

The project team led the development of the SafeNow Dashboard, created to support the Trust's drive to improve care quality. This real-time tool allows for the assessment of patient safety and risk, tracking actions taken by clinical teams. SafeNow enables the review of key safety metrics, including waiting times and restrictive practices and ensures accuracy through data triangulation. Developed in a short timeframe, the dashboard has fostered ownership of patient quality issues at operational levels and increased confidence in improvements at committee and board levels.

Outstanding Care and Compassion - Dr Catherine Andrews - Consultant Psychiatrist

Dr Catherine Andrews has been recognised by the family of a patient for her exceptional care, compassion and dedication in the treatment of their father. She supported the family with warmth and kindness by accommodating appointments, being available when needed, and offering unwavering reassurance through to the end-of-life period and beyond. Her leadership is credited for shaping a team whose compassion matches her own, leaving a lasting impact on the family.

Volunteer of the Year - Youth Impact Board

The Youth Impact Board is an inspiring new initiative, bringing together young volunteers to shape the future of services. Board members engage with young people from underrepresented communities - including those in care, excluded from education, or in the youth justice system - helping to identify the barriers they face. Their commitment to representing young people’s voices is creating positive change and early co-production work with colleagues is exploring how youth feedback can meaningfully influence service improvement.

Environmental Impact - Carol Nesbitt – Teaching Assistant

Carol saw potential in an overgrown courtyard garden at Hopewood and set about transforming the space. Over the course of a year, with help from volunteers, Carol cleared overgrown shrubs and planted new life into the garden. The result is a peaceful oasis, now used by colleagues for quiet breaks and wellbeing moments and by patients who enjoy the calming view from their classroom.

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award - Jade Farrell - Trust Head of Quality Standards

Jade has shown exceptional commitment to inclusive care within forensic secure services, embedding co-production at the heart of service improvement. She developed “Service Users Have Talent” to increase engagement beyond traditional meetings, improving accessibility for individuals with learning disabilities and autism.

Educator of the Year Award - Suicide Prevention Training Team

Formed two years ago, the Suicide Prevention Training Team has made a significant impact by delivering essential full-day Suicide Awareness and Response training to over 2,000 colleagues since the start of 2023. Feedback consistently praises the team’s high-quality training, noting their flexibility, empathy and compassion.