Nottinghamshire man was unable to talk for a year but defied the odds and can now talk

Liam sitting out of his wheelchair in the Sky Garden London.

"I was unable to talk for a year but I defied the odds and can now talk again. In 2016 within days I lost my voice due to a neurological condition called FND (Functional Neurological Disorder)", says Liam Virgo.

He goes on to say: "When I couldn’t communicate at the time I didn’t know what was happening to me, my FND stopped me from knowing. That was one of the hardest things not being able to say how you feel or what you want and it was really difficult to have all my words taken away from me.

"I felt like my words were trapped and I couldn’t get them out. Then eventually later on in 2017, I slowly started to learn how to talk again with support from Speech and Language Therapy. My words slowly came back and my voice returned. When I could talk again I then became a selective mute and could only talk to a few people I know such as close family members. Eventually my voice returned fully and I was able to speak to everyone again.

"I can now talk and communicate. Doctors weren’t sure if I’d ever be able to talk again. I now never take my voice for granted. I use my voice to raise awareness about my condition FND and hope by sharing my story it will help others who are struggling and hopefully raise awareness."