Opinion: We’re working hard to provide more GP appointments

In 2024/25, 7.86 million appointments were provided by the 126 GP surgeries in Nottingham and Notts, which is 377,000 more than the previous year.

Although that’s a substantial number - equal to more than six appointments per year for every resident - there is still significant demand, and we know that many people still find it difficult to get an appointment.

We’re working with local GP Practices and Primary Care Networks in several ways to provide more appointments and move away from ‘the 8am rush’.

We’ve employed additional specialists to our practice teams such as paramedics, social prescribers, mental health practitioners and physiotherapists to work alongside your GPs.

This means that, when it’s appropriate, your appointment may be with one of these trained specialists, instead of a GP. When you’re booking your appointment, please provide as much information as possible to the receptionist, so they get you booked in quicker with the right member of the team.

Many GP surgeries now offer more options for the way patients contact them. This could be new telephone systems with call-back feature, so you don’t lose your place in the queue, website improvements, online triage or greater use of the NHS app to book appointments.

The appointments themselves can be either in-person, online or by phone, when it’s appropriate. This helps people who can’t always make an in-person appointment because of work, family or other commitments.

We’ve recently secured more than £2.1m in Government funding for building improvements to bring redundant space back into use at 22 Notts surgeries.

Currently, some practices are unable to see more patients because they don’t have enough room or the right facilities. By making better use of existing space, the schemes will help more patients to be seen faster, creating an estimated 200,000 additional face-to-face appointments in Notts.

See the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire website for more information about accessing your GP: notts.icb.nhs.uk/your-health/primary-care

And don’t forget, you don’t always need to see your GP Practice. The Pharmacy First scheme means you can access NHS treatments for seven common conditions, including sore throats, infected insect bites, earache and sinusitis at most local high street pharmacies. See pharmacyfirstnottinghamshire.com for details.

