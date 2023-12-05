Plans for three new operating theatres at Nottingham City Hospital, designed to cut patient waiting times for planned treatment, have been given the green light.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hospital bosses say the £35m scheme will help more than 4,700 patients get care sooner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The plans have now been approved by Nottingham Council planning officers.

A £35m expansion scheme for Nottingham City Hospital has been given the go-ahead. Photo: Other

The first phase of the new elective care ‘hub’ will provide 24 ring-fenced inpatient beds and will be in operation this winter.

Planning for the next stage, which includes a day-case facility and three operating theatres, is in progress with the scheme expected to be completed by winter 2024.

Duncan Hanslow, NUH programme director for reconfiguration, said: “This funding has given us the opportunity to continue to reduce the backlog of people in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire waiting for planned procedures, as well as minimising the risk of cancellations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The design of the new facilities has been developed through extensive engagement with stakeholders and colleagues across NUH.

“In addition to supporting the delivery of high-quality, safe, efficient and effective care for patients, both now and in the future, the ‘hub’ will also provide an excellent working space for staff.”

Documents, submitted by the trust show the demolition of parts of an existing building will be required to build the new facility close to the main theatres.

The new build will refurbish and reuse sections of existing buildings to provide three elective theatres and ancillary facilities over two storeys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Hanslow added: “This new scheme very much aligns with our future vision for elective care, to create a centre of excellence at City Hospital, ensuring that these services are able to be accessed by all our patients, when they need them.”

The elective hub complements other recent developments at City Hospital, the trust says.

These include a new surgical ward that was completed in August and a further theatre suite that is expected to become operational this winter.

An assessment from council officers says: “The City Hospital (and QMC) are noted as facilities of sub-regional importance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They employ large numbers of people, and have significant impacts on the City, especially its economy.