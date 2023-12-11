Staff at Barchester Hall Park Care Home elf themselves to raise money for Alzheimer's

Staff at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell swapped their uniforms for costumes on National Elf Day (Wednesday December 6) in an effort to raise funds to help people living with dementia.

Launched by the Alzheimer’s Society and delivered direct from the North Pole, Elf Day was created to sprinkle some festive cheer on fundraising towards finding a cure for dementia. From stripy socks to head-to-toe elf outfits, anything goes – there’s snow better way to raise money to help beat dementia.

On the day, residents and staff at Hall Park Care Home were able to enjoy elf-themed games including best-dressed elf competition and Christmas quiz as the team at the home donned their elfish apparel.

Glenda Cook, a resident of the home said: “It is always a very festive day and the staff always make us laugh in their costumes. What a wonderful way to raise money for charity!”

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park said: “Elf Day at Hall Park is always a lot of fun and we are home to some of the most unusual elves I have ever seen! We know first-hand that many people, including a good number of our residents, are living with some form of Alzheimer’s. That’s why raising money to support dementia charities is dear to our hearts and we’re always so keen to get involved. We’re proud that the money we’ve raised will go towards such a good cause.

“For anyone that has any questions about caring for those with Alzheimer’s, do please give us a call and we’ll do all we can to help”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Barchester Hall Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park Care Home provides dementia care, residential care, short stay and respite care.