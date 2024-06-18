State-of-the-art fertility centre throws open doors to the public

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NUH Life – a state-of-the-art fertility centre housed at the Queen’s Medical Centre – is hosting a free open evening for people to explore what options may be open to them.

The centre offers both NHS-funded and self-funded fertility tests and treatments: one in six people in the UK can struggle to conceive, for a variety of reasons, and many embark on costly rounds of IVF treatment.

And same-sex couples and single women - who aren’t automatically eligible for NHS-funded IVF – often don’t realise that they might not actually need IVF.

“Single women and those in same-sex relationships are not infertile, they just need sperm,” said Karen Pooley, Andrology Lead at NUH Life. “Unless there is a specific medical reason why a single woman or a lesbian couple need IVF, insemination, using donor sperm, is much cheaper, much less invasive, and less medically risky than IVF,” added Karen.

NHS treatment is restricted to people who are non-smokers and are not over or underweight and:

have no children together or from previous partners

the female partner is under 40 (or under 43 for IVF)

For single women or same-sex couples, the NHS funds treatment only after six negative cycles of self-funded donor insemination (DI) treatment.

NUH Life has a 26% success rate, compared the national 17%, creating 57 babies last year.

“We are on a mission to raise awareness of what we do,” said Victoria Ryder, clinical scientist and Quality Manager, “because we are really good at it. And what we offer is not-for-profit, and helps make the NHS more resilient.”

“There are people feeling lost in the system and not sure where to go,” said Karen.

Expert fertility doctors, nurses, counsellors and andrologists will be on hand during the open evening to answer questions, and clinic and lab tours will be available.

NUH Life has around 40 donors - all living in the East Midlands, and screened and counselled before being accepted. They are registered with the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), the government regulator.

“We are creating families here,” said Karen. “This isn’t just about the donor. It’s about their partner, their family, their future children, the recipients and their offspring. Donors donate with the best intention so need to consider the long-term consequences. We support them throughout life – we really care and we’re proud of that.”

When it comes to choosing a donor, people tend to ask for a bit more than tall, dark and handsome.

“It’s a massive decision. They say what they are interested in – perhaps someone who looks like their partner, or has a specific eye colour, they might want academic or sporty – sometimes they just want to know that they’re a nice person.

“We know our donors on a personal, professional level, so we can advise. And each donor submits a pen portrait, about themselves, their families, and what being a donor means to them.”

NUH Life also stores sperm and eggs from patients having treatment that could potentially make them sterile.

“That you can have self-funded treatment in the NHS is something we want people to be aware of,” said Victoria. “Even if you are not eligible for NHS treatment, come along to our open evening and we can go through your options.”