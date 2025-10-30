Those who are eligible for the flu vaccine are being urged to book an appointment 🤧

An “unusually early start” to the flu season has seen cases surge, according to the latest data from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

There has been a “sharp increase” in cases amongst children, with the positivity rate amongst those aged five to 14 reaching 30.8% compared to 20.0% last week.

The UKHSA is urging those aged 65 and over, pregnant women, or those with certain long-term health conditions to book their flu vaccine, whilst parents are being reminded to ensure their child is vaccinated.

Dr Alex Allen, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “We’re seeing an unusually early start to the flu season this year, with the latest data showing a sharp increase among children but also increases in other age groups, with the virus now starting to spread more widely in the community.

“If you’re eligible for a vaccine, it is because you are at greater risk of severe illness – every year we see many thousands end up in hospital and far too many deaths from flu. It’s crucial that everyone eligible books their appointment as soon as possible. The vaccine is our best defence.

“Parents should return school consent forms or arrange GP appointments for two to three-year-olds. The nasal spray vaccine can help stop your child from getting very unwell and reduce the risk of passing flu to vulnerable family members.”

What are the symptoms of the flu?

Flu symptoms can come on quickly; for most people, they will get better on their own, but for others, the flu can have serious complications and require hospitalisation.

The symptoms of the flu, according to the NHS, include:

a sudden high temperature

an aching body

feeling tired or exhausted

a dry cough

a sore throat

a headache

difficulty sleeping

loss of appetite

diarrhoea or tummy pain

feeling sick and being sick

How to avoid spreading the flu?

The flu is highly infectious and can be easily spread. If you are unwell, there are things you can do to prevent the spread of the infection.

The flu is spread through coughs and sneezes, with germs able to live on hands and surfaces for 24 hours, and is most infectious within the first five days you have symptoms.

It’s advised that during this time you stay home and avoid contact with other people if you have a temperature or do not feel well enough to do your normal activities.

To prevent spreading the flu, the NHS recommends:

Wash your hands often with warm water and soap.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Bin used tissues as quickly as possible.

Dr Allen said: “Anyone with flu or COVID-19 symptoms, including high temperature, cough, and feeling tired or achy, should minimise contact with others, especially those who are vulnerable. If you need to go out with symptoms, consider wearing a face covering, wash hands regularly and ensure indoor spaces are well ventilated.”

Cases of the flu are continuing to increase. You can find out more information about the signs and symptoms and how to access the flu vaccine at NHS.UK.