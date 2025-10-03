Covid infections are on the rise in the UK 🤧

A leading pharmacist is urging those who test positive for Covid to stay at home to avoid spreading the virus.

The advice comes as two new Covid variants dominate cases in the UK.

A leading pharmacist is urging those who test positive for Covid to stay at home to avoid spreading two new highly infectious strains of the virus.

Stratus and Nimbus are the two latest variants of Covid, with experts revealing many of those infected have complained of a hoarse or “razor blade” like sore throat.

Covid infections are on the rise in the UK, with 447 cases in the week to September 24. This is a rise of 22% over the last seven days, according to the latest Government figures. The latest official data also recorded four deaths over the seven days to September 19, a 5% rise on the week previous, and brought the total number of Covid deaths to 82.

Whilst 157 people were admitted to hospital in the week up to August 31, a 15.6% rise on the week befor,- taking the number of patients being treated in hospital to 1,162.

The Covid Autumn booster programme is already underway, with those who are eligible urged to book an appointment.

George Sandhu, Deputy Superintendent Pharmacist at Well Pharmacy, the UK’s leading independent pharmacy, believes people should remain vigilant to avoid spreading the infection.

He said: “The Stratus strain of Covid is spreading at quite an alarming rate, while it appears under control, it has mutated faster than previous strains and the infection rate is much higher.

“I would seriously advise anyone testing positive for Covid to isolate themselves at home for the advised five-day period as per NHS advice.”

What are the symptoms of the new Covid strain?

The symptoms of Covid have largely remained the same despite the many different variants; however, with Stratus, many patients have reported a hoarse throat as an early symptom, whereas those infected with Nimbus have complained of a razor blade feeling in the throat.

What are the Covid rules if you test positive?

It is important that if you experience the signs that you test for Covid, as the symptoms can be misdiagnosed as the cold or flu.

Once the test confirms that you have Covid, you are advised to follow the NHS guidelines, which include staying home. Whilst the days of required self-isolation are long gone, there is still some guidance for those who test positive with Covid.

If you’re over 18 years of age, the NHS recommends you avoid contact with people from outside of your household for five days after testing positive.

A patient under 18 should wait three days before meeting with other households - this is because younger people seem to be infectious for a shorter period.

For those who test positive and have elderly and vulnerable people in their lives, especially those with a weakened immune system, the NHS advice is to wait ten days before meeting them.

Well Pharmacy’s George Sandhu hopes people will follow this advice to avoid spreading the virus.

George said: “In the winter months, it can be difficult to know whether you have a cold, flu or Covid because they share similar symptoms.

“The best way to know if you have Covid is to head to your local Well Pharmacy and pick up a test. If a test confirms you have Covid, you should stay indoors and rest, avoiding contact with other people and wait until you test negative.

“Younger people seem to be infectious for less time than adults and so usually within three days it is possible that they may be testing negative.

“If you’re over 18 then it is recommended that you wait five days to have contact with anyone as this is usually when most over 18s begin to test negative for Covid.

“It’s important that everyone does their part, if you are testing positive for Covid then please do follow the NHS guidelines and don’t go to crowded places.”

You can find out more about the symptoms of Covid and what to do if you test positive at NHS.UK.