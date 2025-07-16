Stroke victim returns to Hucknall brain injury centre to reflect on journey to recovery
Jason, accompanied by his wife Lorraine, shared his experiences with current patients, answering questions about his rehabilitation journey and how he has adapted to life after a stroke and how the early stages of his rehab were incredibly challenging.
He said: “Just moving your hands across the table, sounds simple, but when you have had a stroke, it isn’t.”
Before his stroke, Jason wasn’t someone who exercised regularly, and although his job had always kept him physically active, he spent his free time walking the dog or out on his motorbike.
But rehabilitation brought a shift and he’s now made daily exercise part of his routine.
He continued: “Since I stopped coming to physio, I’ve carried on.
"I’ve increased what I do, and I keep pushing myself.”
One of the key messages Jason shared with the patients at Hucknall was that rehabilitation is only as effective as the effort you put in.
He said: “Some people only do their exercises when the physio visits and then wonder why they’re not improving.
"If you’re only doing it for half an hour once a week, you won’t see progress.
Now, Jason volunteers at a local food club in Grantham and has also rediscovered a love of gardening.
But he’s under no illusions about the challenges that still lie ahead, but he’s clear about his motivation.
He said: “I want to keep improving, I know I won’t be 100 per cent, but I want to get back as much as I possibly can.”
Returning to the centre in Hucknall gave Jason a chance to reflect not just on his progress but to recognise the people who helped him to recover.
His story resonated with both current patients and staff alike, and was an honest reminder about how determination, routine, and rehabilitation support can shape recovery.
He said: “It’s inside your head, only you can improve it.
"But you’ve got to want it and you’ve got to do the work.”
