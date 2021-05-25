Superb new Hucknall care home welcomes its first residents

Harrier House, which is located on part of the old Rolls-Royce site in the town, is run by Adept Care Homes and is a state-of-the-art home with 84 bedrooms and it’s own pub and cinema amongst other facilities.

Initially, the home will specialise in residential and dementia care, but may could possibly providing nursing in the future, but this has yet to be decided.

Maree Leadbeater, marketing manager at Adept Care Homes, said: “We had a soft opening on May 1 and welcomed our first resident that day and we’ve since had another eight residents move in and we’ve had a really positive reaction for the home from the local community.

Harrier House has celebrated officially opening its doors to residents

"The home has a ground-floor piano lounge, the home has its own cinema, a pub with its own beer garden, a spa bathroom and a self-contained double suite for a couple.

"It also has a private dining suite for residents and their families to use for private parties and there is an award-winning chef on site who creates all the menus and caters for main events.

"The home has a rooftop cafe, a large garden with raised planters so anybody of any mobility can join in with the activities and social programmes such as gardening clubs, and each ground-floor room has its own personal garden.

This week has seen the home hosting professional breakfasts as part of the opening celebrations and Maree says the recent lifting of Covid restrictions on family members being able to visit is also another big plus point, not just for Harrier House, but care homes across the UK.

She continued: “Over the last year, it’s been very different for care homes and here at Adept, we’ve always tried to facilitate visiting wherever possible.