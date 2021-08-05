Take a sneak peek at Hucknall Leisure Centre's stunning new gym

And the Dispatch was invited for a sneak preview of the facility which the town’s fitness fans can look forward to working out on.

The new gym is three times the size it was before and is kitted with out top-of-the range gym equipment, including new exercise bikes, stair climbers, skill mills and skill rows, new DAP equipment, a new rig and more free weights and resistance kit.

"Deanna Housley, the centre’s general manager, said: “It’s a massive change and a big improvement to the facilities we had here and it’s going to be great for the local community to come and use our new facilities.

Centre manager Deanna Housley is thrilled with how the new gym is looking

"We’re having more than £2.1 million invested in leisure facilities here with this gym and later a new pool and changing facilities.

“The response has been amazing so far, all our members are really excited to come and view the facilities and start training.

"We’ve had a lot of interest and that’s great for us after the year we’ve had with being closed for the majority of it, it’s great for the team and the local community and the response has been really positive.

"This is such a boost for everyone and for people being able to come back and train it’s not just improved their physical health but their mental health too and you can see that and that’s why these facilities are so impactful on the community.”

The large bank of new exercise bikes

The revamped gym is just part of the huge improvement programme for the leisure centre.

Deanna continued: “The first stage was the reception and office areas and we now have a new health and wellbeing hub which community groups can use.

"This is the second stage with the brand new fitness facilities and we will then be be moving on to three new studios – a group exercise studio, a virtual studio and group cycling as well, along with yoga and holistic studio too.

"Then we’ll be moving on to the village change and the brand new pool.

Deanna Housley demonstrating one of the new hi-tech Wattbikes

"It’s an exciting time to be at Hucknall and we’re really looking forward to it.”

The gym officially opens on Monday, August 9 but there is a members open day for people to come and view the facilities in advance on Sunday, August 8.

The gym now has a fantastic range of weights to suit all types of training

Deanna and her team are looking forward to welcoming people back to the new gym next week